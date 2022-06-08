Loading...

Sun shines on Millbrooke Jubilee party

To celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, the Millbrooke community in Ballymoney held a special event to mark the occasion.

By Una Culkin
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 10:38 am

Organiser Stewart Philips said: “Within Millbrooke Estate, Ballymoney, we held a free, closed Community gathering with multiple events throughout the day, including sports day games, football nets, inflatables, barbecues, cake competition, face painting and glitter tattoos to name a few.

“The aim of this event was to build stronger relationships in and across the community including any religious divides, to improve the places and spaces that matter to the community to help more people to reach their potential, by supporting them at the earliest possible stage, allowing them to plan and take lead on events, to remember a key, once-in-a-lifetime historic event for many and to bring the community together, especially in times where COVID has taken precedence.

“My thanks go to all those within the community who helped throughtout the event, the estate management company and local businesses who supplied vouchers and kind donations to be utilised as prizes.”

The sun shone for the Millbrooke Community Platinum Jubilee Party

Keeping cool during the Jubilee party
A great turn out for the Millbrooke Jubilee event
Enjoying the Jubilee party
Enjoying the fun in the sun at the Millbrooke party
Face painting was a big favourite at the Millbrooke Jubilee party
