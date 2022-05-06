Taylorstown Lodge unfurl new Banner

Guest speaker for the occasion, which took place at Grange Presbyterian Church car park, was Wor. Bro. Rev. Mervyn Gibson, Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.
Leading the service was Bro. Rev. Raymond Kelly and Brethren were welcomed by Wor. Bro. Brian McNeilly Worshipful Master L.O.L. 701.
After the singing of the first hymn, Miss Chloe Nesbitt and Miss Lily McNeilly presented the scissors to Bro. Tom McKeown who Unfurled the new Banner which was dedicated by Bro. Rev. Raymond Kelly.
A vote of thanks was given by Bro. William McNeilly after which the Banner got its first outing with a short parade back to Taylorstown Orange Hall.
