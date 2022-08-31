Thousands of people drawn to end of summer ‘siege’ at Carrickfergus waterfront
Around 3,000 people were at Castle Green on bank holiday Monday as Carrick’s first full summer events programme since the pandemic concluded with the re-enactment of Schomberg’s Siege.
Organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the event marked an important milestone in the history of the castle and the town itself.
It also bookended a season of celebrations which commenced with another full-scale pageant, the Royal Landing, in June.
Spectators had the chance to travel back in time to 1689 and witness Carrickfergus Castle under siege by King William III’s forces, led by the Duke of Schomberg against the Jacobite Irish commanding forces.
As well as over 40 re-enactors from across the UK and Ireland - all dressed in period costume - there was live cannon and musket firing, a falconry display, face painting, balloon modelling, climbing wall and have-a-go archery.
The programme also included a performance by CWA Brass and a variety of stalls from the award-winning Naturally North Coast Artisan Market to enjoy.
The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, who fired the first shot from the cannon on the day, said it was a fitting finale to the season.
Ald Williams said: “I was delighted to see such a great turnout at this truly historical event. It was the perfect way to finish the summer holidays, with people and children of all ages turning out to enjoy all the fun-filled activities on offer.
“The re-enactment was fantastic and really took you back to 1689 when the castle was under siege. I was delighted to put on the mayor’s bright red robe, black hat and gold chain and participate fully - and indeed greet King William III as he was rowed ashore at the harbour.”
Financial Boost
In June, the re-enactment of the landing of King William on his way to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 drew thousands of people to the town. The event, according to the organisers, provides a significant financial boost for retailers and the hospitality sector by attracting visitors from across Northern Ireland, the Republic and rest of the UK.