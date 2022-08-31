Thousands of people drawn to end of summer ‘siege’ at Carrickfergus waterfront

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the event marked an important milestone in the history of the castle and the town itself.

It also bookended a season of celebrations which commenced with another full-scale pageant, the Royal Landing, in June.

Spectators had the chance to travel back in time to 1689 and witness Carrickfergus Castle under siege by King William III’s forces, led by the Duke of Schomberg against the Jacobite Irish commanding forces.

Five-time Olympic Champion Jo Pavey (front right) with an Antrim Coast Half Marathon delegation as they get a flavour of the Siege of Carrickfergus celebrations.

As well as over 40 re-enactors from across the UK and Ireland - all dressed in period costume - there was live cannon and musket firing, a falconry display, face painting, balloon modelling, climbing wall and have-a-go archery.

The programme also included a performance by CWA Brass and a variety of stalls from the award-winning Naturally North Coast Artisan Market to enjoy.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, who fired the first shot from the cannon on the day, said it was a fitting finale to the season.

Ald Williams said: “I was delighted to see such a great turnout at this truly historical event. It was the perfect way to finish the summer holidays, with people and children of all ages turning out to enjoy all the fun-filled activities on offer.

Over 3,000 people attended the re-enactment at Carrick Castle.

“The re-enactment was fantastic and really took you back to 1689 when the castle was under siege. I was delighted to put on the mayor’s bright red robe, black hat and gold chain and participate fully - and indeed greet King William III as he was rowed ashore at the harbour.”

