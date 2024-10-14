3 . Irons Home Bakery, Larne Street

Irons Home Bakery was established in 1965 by William John Irons (Billy), who served his time training as a baker in Belfast before returning to Ballymena to work in Morton & Simpsons bakery. However, when the opportunity arose for him to start out on his own, he bravely embraced it. Back in 1965, Billy was the sole baker, but he soon grew the business and started an apprentice baker to assist him. The bakery has continued to thrive under the steady hands of Billy’s daughter, Peggy Eaton and granddaughter, Rachel Smith. Having recently underwent a large refurbishment, it now has a staff of four dedicated bakers and six shop assistants and while the business has grown significantly over the past 60 years, many of Billy’s recipes are still used every day - such as his famous sausage rolls, baps and wheatens. Rachel said: "It is a pleasure to be able to continue to grow the business my Granda started and worked so hard at," with Peggy adding: "My father would be so proud to see the bakery continuing to thrive in the heart of Harryville after almost 60 years." Billy is pictured (left) on his 86th birthday, with Rachel, her mum and her three sons pictured on the opening morning of the new shop. Photo: Irons Home Bakery