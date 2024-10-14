Are there any that you would add?
1. Barr's, Ballymoney Street
Previously on Broughshane Street, the now Ballymoney Street-based butcher shop has been running for a whopping 146 years, having been established in 1878 by George Barr and passed down through several generations of the Barr family. Currently run by Trevor Barr, the business has expanded in recent years, with plans to open a new food hall in 2025. Pictured is an early photo of George Barr’s butcher shop. Photo: Trevor Barr
2. Woodsides Pharmacy, Church Street
Operating since 1891, Woodsides is an independent family-owned pharmacy that is steeped in history, with many of its original features still intact. It was originally established by J A Woodside and although it has changed hands a number of times over the decades, it continues to trade under the Woodsides name. Dating back to as far as 1916, medicine bottles, glasses and dispensing records from a century ago are proudly on display in today’s store - a favourite for locals and visitors alike. Over the decades it sold everything from veterinary products to the latest records for gramophones owners in Ballymena, having been an agent for 'His Master's Voice' (more famously known as HMV). The business, pictured here in the 1970s, is now owned and run by pharmacist Joanne Morrow and her husband Ben. Photo: Woodsides
3. Irons Home Bakery, Larne Street
Irons Home Bakery was established in 1965 by William John Irons (Billy), who served his time training as a baker in Belfast before returning to Ballymena to work in Morton & Simpsons bakery. However, when the opportunity arose for him to start out on his own, he bravely embraced it. Back in 1965, Billy was the sole baker, but he soon grew the business and started an apprentice baker to assist him. The bakery has continued to thrive under the steady hands of Billy’s daughter, Peggy Eaton and granddaughter, Rachel Smith. Having recently underwent a large refurbishment, it now has a staff of four dedicated bakers and six shop assistants and while the business has grown significantly over the past 60 years, many of Billy’s recipes are still used every day - such as his famous sausage rolls, baps and wheatens. Rachel said: "It is a pleasure to be able to continue to grow the business my Granda started and worked so hard at," with Peggy adding: "My father would be so proud to see the bakery continuing to thrive in the heart of Harryville after almost 60 years." Billy is pictured (left) on his 86th birthday, with Rachel, her mum and her three sons pictured on the opening morning of the new shop. Photo: Irons Home Bakery
4. The Adair Arms Hotel, Ballymoney Road
Steeped in history, The Adair Arms Hotel is sited on land gifted to the Adair family in 1626 by King Charles I. The hotel was built in 1846 at a cost of £3650 and was designed by architect, Sir Charles Lanyon. Predating the railway, Town Hall, and People's Park, it was constructed using basalt and Dungannon sandstone. Purpose built as a hotel, it remained continuously open over the years with the exception of the Covid pandemic. The Adair Arms has undergone many refurbishments to accommodate the advent of electricity, interior plumbing and heating, telephone, and Wi-Fi, but it remains a meeting place and hub for locals as well as national and international guests. In its earlier years the hotel was mostly used by solicitors, judges, town planners, architects and local businessmen. Photo: The Adair Arms Hotel
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.