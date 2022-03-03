16 pictures of a Mid Ulster fundraising night out in 2007

The event was organised to help raise funds for a trek of the Great Wall of China being undertaken by local girls Julie Greer and Joanne Reid in aid of the Northern Ireland Hospice.

It looks like a good time was had by all. Have a look and see if you spot anyone you know.

Joanne Reid and Julie Greer pictured at the fundraising night for their trek of the Great Wall of China in aid of the Northern Ireland Hospice Care.

