Joanne Lesley and Lesley Ann McWilliams who attended the Cookstown High School formal.
16 pictures to bring back great memories of a night out in Cookstown back in 2006

Formals are always a highlight of the school calendar and back in 2006, pupils of Cookstown High School enjoyed their big night out in the Glenavon House Hotel.

By Valerie Martin
37 minutes ago

This latest collection of pictures from the Mid Ulster Mail archives show the pupils all dressed up for the event and it certainly looked like a great night. Check out the photos and see who you recognise.

1. All smiles

Andy McGuckin and Alison Colbert at Cookstown High School formal held in the Glenavon House Hotel in 2006.

Photo: Simon Robinson

2. Dressed to impress

Smiling for the camera at Cookstown High School formal were Cathy Wilson, Gillian Parke and Gillian Morrow.

Photo: Simon Robinson

3. Enjoying the night

Tracey Lawrence, Helen Bell and Claire Workman captured at Cookstown High School formal.

Photo: Simon Robinson

4. Great night out

David Campton and Ashleen McLean at the formal in 2006.

Photo: Simon Robinson

