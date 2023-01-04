16 pictures to bring back great memories of a night out in Cookstown back in 2006
Formals are always a highlight of the school calendar and back in 2006, pupils of Cookstown High School enjoyed their big night out in the Glenavon House Hotel.
By Valerie Martin
37 minutes ago
This latest collection of pictures from the Mid Ulster Mail archives show the pupils all dressed up for the event and it certainly looked like a great night. Check out the photos and see who you recognise.
If you fancy seeing more pictures from a big night out in years gone by, check this out too: 13 pictures to turn the clock back to a great night out in Mid Ulster in 2007
Page 1 of 4