With Carrickfergus Festival of Music set to return on April 5, we’ve taken a look into the archives and unearthed these fab pics from years gone by.

They feature competitors and winners in the long running event between 2007 and 2010 – can you spot any familiar faces?

This year’s programme commences on Saturday, April 5 with the brass, woodwind, and string competitions at the Downshire Campus, with adult choirs in the evening.

Amy Matthews, Matthew Parish, Natasha Kirk and Claire Hueston are among the top musicians at the 2009 Carrickfergus Music Festival. CT20-437RM Photo: Ronnie Moore

Victoria Primary School Orchestra, who came 2nd at Carrickfergus Music Festival in 2007. Ct20-026tc Photo: Tim Cully

Cara McAteer performed at Carrickfergus Music Festival in 2008. Ct19-011tc Photo: Tim Cully

Lauren Love performed the poem ‘Dear Mum’ at Carrickfergus Music Festival in 2008. Ct19-013tc Photo: Tim Cully

