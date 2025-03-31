Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Performers will be showcasing their skills as the 92nd Carrickfergus Festival of Music begins this weekend.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme commences on Saturday, April 5 with the brass, woodwind, and string competitions at the Downshire Campus, with adult choirs in the evening.

Writing in the 2025 programme, John McIlwaine, chairperson of Carrickfergus Musical Festival Association, said: “It gives me much pleasure to present the 2025 Carrickfergus Festival of Music Programme. You will find a wide range of classes in the instrumental, vocal and choral sections of our syllabus to suit all age ranges and stages. This will be our 92nd Music Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year we are facilitating a vocal class for children with Special or Additional Needs. This is an opportunity to come along and sing a favourite song of own choice.

Performers will be showcasing their skills as the 92nd Carrickfergus Festival of Music begins on April 5. Photo: horndesign from Pixabay

"We are continuing with a class for adult choirs. ‘Come and Sing’ [is] a non-competitive class for adult choirs, who wish to come along and sing and receive an adjudication from our music expert without being ‘placed’ – props and movement can also be included!

"In Carrickfergus, it is our aim to provide performers with a platform, followed by an adjudication from an expert in each genre. You may also like to come and perform a piece you have already presented in an exam or are about to present.”

The festival focus turns on Monday, April 7 to vocal and piano with classes continuing until Wednesday, April 9 in the Dobbs Room, Carrickfergus Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town Hall is also the venue on the evening of April 7 for the championship classes, while primary choir classes will be at Holy Trinity Church Hall on Thursday, April 10.

The adjudicators for the programme are Stephen Cairns (brass and woodwind); Alan MClure (strings); Darren Day (adult choirs), and Richard Yarr (piano, vocal and primary school choirs).

Mr McIlwaine added: "We are a very welcoming festival and strive to provide all our performers with a friendly environment to make the experience as enjoyable as possible.

"I would like to extend a warm invitation to join us for a light supper on the finals night of the festival. Donations will be much appreciated to go to the work of Friends of The Cancer Unit.”