35 cute photos of Portadown P1 pupils starting school back in 2007

Those first few days at school are always memorable times for little ones and their parents.
By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Sep 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 17:57 BST

Over the years the Portadown Times’ photographers have captured many of these special days as the new P1s settle in to the new world of school.

We’ve dipped into our archives and found this great collection of photos of new P1 pupils on their first days at various Portadown primary schools. It’s bound to bring back a few memories.

Here's my card...Birches Primary School P1 pupils Rachel Cahoon and Steven Trouton get to know each other during their first days at school back in 2007.

Here's my card...Birches Primary School P1 pupils Rachel Cahoon and Steven Trouton get to know each other during their first days at school back in 2007. Photo: Tony Hendron

New primary one pupils at St John the Baptist Primary School in 2007 pictured with teacher Mrs Nuala McAlinden, right, and classroom assistant Kirsty Liggett.

New primary one pupils at St John the Baptist Primary School in 2007 pictured with teacher Mrs Nuala McAlinden, right, and classroom assistant Kirsty Liggett. Photo: Tony Hendron

St John the Baptist Primary School P1 pupils enjoying their first days at school in 2007. Pictured from left are, Dylan Gosney, Connie Shortt, Maeve Shortt and Conaill Robinson.

St John the Baptist Primary School P1 pupils enjoying their first days at school in 2007. Pictured from left are, Dylan Gosney, Connie Shortt, Maeve Shortt and Conaill Robinson. Photo: Tony Hendron

Posing for our photographer are new primary one pupils at St John the Baptist Primary School in 2007.

Posing for our photographer are new primary one pupils at St John the Baptist Primary School in 2007. Photo: Tony Hendron

