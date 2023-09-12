Those first few days at school are always memorable times for little ones and their parents.
Over the years the Portadown Times’ photographers have captured many of these special days as the new P1s settle in to the new world of school.
We’ve dipped into our archives and found this great collection of photos of new P1 pupils on their first days at various Portadown primary schools. It’s bound to bring back a few memories.
Here's my card...Birches Primary School P1 pupils Rachel Cahoon and Steven Trouton get to know each other during their first days at school back in 2007. Photo: Tony Hendron
New primary one pupils at St John the Baptist Primary School in 2007 pictured with teacher Mrs Nuala McAlinden, right, and classroom assistant Kirsty Liggett. Photo: Tony Hendron
St John the Baptist Primary School P1 pupils enjoying their first days at school in 2007. Pictured from left are, Dylan Gosney, Connie Shortt, Maeve Shortt and Conaill Robinson. Photo: Tony Hendron
Posing for our photographer are new primary one pupils at St John the Baptist Primary School in 2007. Photo: Tony Hendron