A conference exploring the development of the medieval town of Carrickfergus, before and after the arrival of the Anglo-Normans is to take place this autumn.

The event on Saturday, September 7 is one of several that Carrickfergus Museum and Carrickfergus & District Historical Society (C&DHS) are working in partnership to deliver this year to mark the Society’s 50th anniversary.

The conference is designed to showcase new research as well as highlight the extensive knowledge that has been gathered to date from various excavations of the walled town.

An aerial view of Carrickfergus in the 1950s. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Subject specialists will be covering aspects of Carrickfergus heritage that have been little known or understood and will provide a platform for new and recent research, including presentations on recently uncovered Early Medieval sites, origin of placenames, settlement and society and the cultural significance of artefacts.

The day will conclude with a short tour of the town and informal drinks at Medieval tower house, Dobbins Inn.

A number of workshops and demonstrations are also planned over the weekend, including an artefact illustration class with Bronagh Murray and a workshop on willow weaving techniques with Welig Heritage Crafts, Clive Lyttle (tbc). These can be booked separately.

Meanwhile, speakers will include Ruairí Ó Baoill, an expert on Carrickfergus who has directed excavations in the town for over 30 years. Also featured will be Cormac McSparron, who led an introduction to Early Medieval Ulster for Carrickfergus Museum and a C&DHS community engagement programme, ‘Carrick before the Castle’.

Zooarchaeology specialist Ryan Montgomery will be presenting on the use of animals in Early Medieval Ulster, while Tom McNeill, a long standing specialist in Medieval archaeology, will examine settlement and economy in County Antrim in the 12th century.

Being directly under De Courcy's patronage, Carrickfergus is a key focus for looking at new trade patterns and use of coinage. Historic Environment Division Senior Archaeologist

Andrew Gault will present his perspective on the archaeology of Carrickfergus with his presentation Beyond the Walls: Development Management and the Landscape Archaeology of the County of the Town of Carrickfergus.

Also on the programme, Paul Logue will be discussing the Old English families of Carrick and demonstrating how the town was much more integrated that previously thought, with Irish family and place names being common, Meanwhile, Naomi Carver’s recently completed doctoral thesis focuses on Ulster Coarse pottery and its cultural significance, with Naomi to discuss its relevance to Carrickfergus

Ciara McManus’s company, FarrimondMacManus Ltd has just completed their report of the Bashfordlands excavation. Her presentation will share information on this early Medieval site including the identified evidence for both occupation in the form of an enclosed settlement with evidence for contemporary agricultural activities.

Specialising in historic linguistics and the study of place-names, Paul Tempan will be discussing the value of Robert Lythe’s Map of Carrickfergus Bay (Belfast Lough), circa 1567 as a source for exploring Irish placenames.

Visit Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s website for more information on the conference.

The conference is being funded by The Irish Walled Town Network and Carrickfergus Literary and Scientific Society (Union Hall) Trust Fund.