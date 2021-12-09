IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Here are some from the Nineties.

Pupils from Kirkinriola PS who won the "Design a dashboard for Santa's sleigh" competition, organised by Dunclug College Technology and Design Department for local Primary Schools. Included is Peter Simpson (Head of Department). BT52-224AC

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Members of the Junior Choir who sang during the Cambridge House Grammar School annual Christmas carol service. BT51-273AC

Sixth form students from Cambridge House Grammar School who took part in their annual carol service. BT51-273AC

Santa with the Tower Centre dinosaur 'TC', Jack Frost, the Grinch and pupils from Harryville Primary School who took part in the town centre parade. Included are Tyell, Andrew, Matthew and Brandon. INBT 112JC

Members of the Harryville Primary School choir who performed at the school's Christmas concert. INBT 51-101JC