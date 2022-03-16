IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Here are some from 1989.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

1. Girls from Cambridge House - Noeleen Agnew, Karen Reynolds and Elaine Strange present a cheque to Michael Carey and Weir Carson of the George Sloan Centre for new equipment. The money was raised at a fancy dress ball. 1989 Photo Sales

2. A group of scouts who took part in the Mid-Antrim Scouts District Quiz. Included are teams from First Cullybackey, Hillmount Craigs, West Church and St. Columbas. 1989 Photo Sales

3. Pupils and teachers from Dunfane School with some of the radio casssette players which were presented to school. 1989 Photo Sales

4. Ken McKee (chair of Ballymena Road Safety Committee) with some of the competitors in the annual Cycling Proficiency Competition at Dunclug High School. 1989 Photo Sales