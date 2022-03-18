IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are some from 2007-2008.

The Slemish College Year 9 rugby team, winners of the Coleraine Under 13 High Schools mini tournament. Included is Neil Luke (coach). BT41-207AC

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Head students from various secondary schools who attended a student leadership lunch at Slemish College. Included are David Donaldson (Viceprincipal Coleraine High) and Mark Weir (school leader Slemish College). BT46-207AC

Year 11 students from Slemish College pictured prior to leaving on a school history trip to Berlin. Included are teachers Paul Boyle and Anna McCavanagh. BT25-262AC

Junior prize winners who received their awards at the Slemish College prize night. Back Row, L-R, Jonathan Sung, Matthew Moore, Ross Lyttle, Philip Clements, Oliver Byrne, Jordan Galles. Front, L-R, Shanon Leakey, Shanon Rodgers, Catherine Foley, Rebecca Foster, Rachael Clarke. BT39-120JC

Slemish College students who have successfully gained Bronze standard in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme after completing the four different sections of the awards – Physical, Skill, Service and Expedition. BT38-106JC

Year 11 students from Slemish College pictured prior to leaving on a school history trip to Berlin. Included are teachers Paul Boyle and Anna McCavanagh. BT25-262AC