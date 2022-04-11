IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2007 - 2010.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Glarryford Foung Farmer's Club joint Club Leaders, Susan Christie and Claire McDowell pictured with new and junior members at the first meeting on the new season. BT37-001JM.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Jason Harknes Jason Smyth Eddy Penal Rick Spence and Philip Dickey pictured at the Glarryford YFC Disco at the Tullyglass House hotel in Ballymena on Monday evening.Picture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Andreena McCurdy Charlotte Taylor Nicola Clyde Gemma McCullough and Danni Moore pictured at the Glarryford YFC sports night.Picture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Peter Alexander, Susan Christie, John Gregg, Robyn McCormick, John Christie and Adam Harris pictured at the Glarryford YFC sports night.Picture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Members from Glarryford YFC prepare their speeches at the County Antrim heat of the YFCU Public Speaking Competition that took place in Ballymoney High School.

Members of Glarryford YFC (l-r) Vanessa Cubbit, Marc Thompson, Jonathan McKinney and Sylvia McCormick display the bird table that they created during the YFCU ‘Build It’ Competition that took place recently in the Tesco Car Park in Antrim.

Enjoying teh Glarryford yfc BBQ.Pic Kevin McAuley