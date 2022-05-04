IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2007 - 2010.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Primary 3 pupils from The Buick Memorial PS who made up the spoken choir at their annual Harvest Service. BT43-202AC

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

The Primary 1 class from Buick Memorial PS with their teachers. BT39-102JC

Primary 3 pupils from Buick Memorial PS who told the Easter Story during the schools annual Easter service. BT14-015JM

Buick Memorial Primary School teachers, Mrs. C. Humphrey, Mrs. J. Beattie, Mr. S. Finlay and Mrs. H. McQuiston pictured with pupils who received their Heartstart Programme Certificates. BT14-007JM

Mr. R. White, Principal of the Buick Memorial Primary School pictured with staff and guests at the presentaion of the school's 2 Simple Centre Status award by Andy Hopkins (back row left) Area Consultant. BT11-002JM.