IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Primary 3 pupils from Buick Memorial PS who told the Easter Story during the schools annual Easter service. BT14-015JM
Buick Memorial Primary School teachers, Mrs. C. Humphrey, Mrs. J. Beattie, Mr. S. Finlay and Mrs. H. McQuiston pictured with pupils who received their Heartstart Programme Certificates. BT14-007JM
Mr. R. White, Principal of the Buick Memorial Primary School pictured with staff and guests at the presentaion of the school's 2 Simple Centre Status award by Andy Hopkins (back row left) Area Consultant. BT11-002JM.
Pupils from Buick Memorial Primary School who visited the Royal Mail Sorting Office last week are seen here with Delivery Manager Michael Taylor (right), Assistant Delivery Manager David Fraser and teacher Miss Orr. BT46-105JC