IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2007.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Pupils, staff and parents from Gracehill PS who raisied £450 for Children In Need. BT47-286AC

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Moira McBride (front centre), who runs a weekly aerobics class at Gracehill Primary School, presents cheques for £1,000 to Claire Magill (left) of Action Cancer and £1,100 to Margaret Michael (right) of the Laurel House Chemotherapy Unit, Antrim Area Hospital. The money was raised by the girls in Moira’s aerobics class who took part in a ‘pink themed’ sponsored workout, followed by a pink champagne buffet at an event sponsored by James Nicholson Wine Merchants, Crossgar. BT47-100JC

Margaret McMillen (Chairman of the International Subcommittee of the ACWW) receives a cheque for £3250 from Anne Sanford, on behalf of Gracehill and Galgorm Womens' Institute. Included are WI members. BT46-248AC

Kirsty Speers, Kathryn Speers, David Johnston, Ian Johnston and Eileen McFall (Country Markets) with two members of the Northern Period Productions during the recent Gracehill open day. BT37-241AC

Pupils and staff from Gracehill & Galgorm Community Playgroup are seen here with members of the Wash Basin Puppet Theatre who performed form them in Gracehill & Galgorm Community Centre. BT51-101JC