IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2007 to 2010.

PICTURE ISSUED COURTESY OF INVEST NI 3/8/07: Pictured at a successful Dragons Den style event held at Cambridge House Grammar School, Ballymena are (from left) Steven Houston, Ross Campbell, Mark Lamont, Christopher Livingstone, Geoff Spence (Invest Northern Ireland) and Nicola Garrett. The competition, sponsored by Invest NI and supported by NEELB, C2K and Young Enterprise NI, involved teams of pupils developing an innovative product and then pitching it to a panel of business experts with the winners receiving iPods. The main aim was to encourage young people to learn about innovation and how it can help businesses to grow. Picture: Michael Cooper

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

7-8 year olds who took part in the Carniny Youth soccer academy at the Ballymena Showgrounds. BT37-238AC

The Cambridge House Grammar School year 11 hockey team who drew with ballymena Academy in the final of the Year 11 Nora Sinclair Hockey tournament. BT40-235AC

Cambridge House Grammar School studnet Samuel Glass and Science teacher Miss Mullan are seen here with visitors Evelyn McIntyre, Ruth McIntyre and Jonathan Curran during the school's Open Day. BT3-116JC

Kathey Salout and Matthew Laughlin from W5 get assistance from Cambridge House Grammar School students, Kieran Bowen and Rachel Perry with their Talking Rubbish experiment on their vuisit to Ballymena Library. BT12-002JM.

Members of the Ballymena Academy Players in final rehearsals for this week's production of Black Comedy which they will perform on Thursday and Friday night at 7-30pm in the school assembly hall. Back L-R, Alan Simpson (Harrold Gorringe), Ben Monteith (George Banberger), Stephen Houston (Col Melkett), Director Stuart Wray. Front, L-R, Cara-Jan Craig (Carol Melkett), Steven Barrow (Brindsley Millar), Alex Dunseith (Clea), Angus Gibson (Schuppanigh) and Jessica Todd (Miss Furnival). INBT 48-120JC

Enjoyable food in the Ballymena Academy Home Economics department for Mrs Douglas, teacher; pupils Joanne, Amy and Sara with visitors Tyler and Tawnee. INBT 03-814H