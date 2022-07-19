Loading...

Bespoke outdoor seating brings ‘town centre oasis’ to Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim Council has installed four bespoke outdoor seating areas across the norough, funded through the Department for Communities as part of its Covid-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme.

By Elinor Glynn
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 2:30 pm

The semi-permanent outdoor seating can be found at Broadway in Larne, Castle Street in Carrickfergus, Springwell Square in Ballymena with Julianos Café in Ballymena receiving the first parklet of the Borough.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said “These outdoor seating areas are examples of how simple measures can breathe new life in to our shared spaces and add vibrancy to our town centres. Coming into the summer months, the seating areas will provide a place for people to meet outdoors, socialise with friends and family and support local businesses as they recover from the pandemic and navigate the cost of living crisis.”

Mayor Noel Williams, said: “These bespoke seating areas and parklet are fully-accessible and provide an ‘oasis of calm’ in our town centres for citizens of all ages to enjoy.”

Kathryn Campbell DFC Regional Development Office, Councillor Robin Stewart, Lynda Hill LRG Second Row: Mark Dobbin Vice Chair of Larne Traders Forum, Eamon McMullan Capital Regeneration Manager, Andy King LRG

