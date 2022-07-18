Parish Priest appointed for Carnlough

The appointment was one of a number announced in Down and Connor this month.

A spokesperson for the diocese said: “Having reviewed the pastoral needs of the people of the Diocese of Down and Connor, Bishop Noël Treanor has made a number of appointments, which take effect from Friday, August 5.

“Very Rev Anthony Fitzsimons is to be Parish Priest at Carnlough and Parish Priest at Glenarm (Tickmacreevan).”

St John the Evangelist (Carnlough). (Pic by Google).

The Very Rev Dermot McKay is currently the Parish Priest of both Parishes.

Fr McKay said: “After 10 years as Parish Priest of Tickmacreevan and eight years as Parish Priest of Carnlough, my time in both Parishes has come to an end. I have thoroughly enjoyed my ministry in Carnlough and Glenarm and I am extremely grateful to the parishioners for their support, especially during the Covid pandemic.

“I wish my successor Fr Anthony Fitzsimons every blessing and best wish in his new ministry.”