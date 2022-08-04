IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2007-2010.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Pupils from Harryville Primary School who visited Wrightbus, Galgorm where they take part in the 'Time To Read' programme. Included are Moira Park and Ann McVeigh from Wrightbus and the pupils' classroom assistant Mrs Millar. BT17-140JC

Harryville Primary School pupils Macauley Dirch and Chloe Rainey who took part in an anti-bullying sketch with members of the Venture Production in the school assembly hall. BT17-118JC

Harryville Primary School pupils who reached the final stages of the school's annual Conkers competition are seen here with staff members Mrs Hall, Mrs Millar, Mrs Kernohan and Mrs Alexander who officiated at the big event. Pupils included are Samantha, Rebecca, jack, Luke Norman and Celine. BT44-100JC

P4,5 and 6 pupils who received their awards at the Harryville Primary School prizeday are seen here with guests of honour Tim Wilson, Chief Executive of Netcom (who was team leader of the Business in the Community Challenge) and Patton's Training Co-ordinator Lisa Blair. BT26-108JC

P1,2 and 3 pupils who received their awards at the Harryville Primary School prizeday are seen here with guests of honour Tim Wilson, Chief Executive of Netcom (who was team leader of the Business in the Community Challenge) and Patton's Training Co-ordinator Lisa Blair. BT26-107JC

Harryville Primary School P7 pupil with their Records of Achievement and individual awards they received at the school's prize day. BT26-106JC

Pupils from Harryville Primary School set off for a safety walk with DOE Road Safety Officer Norman McBride, Cheif Road Safety Officer Karen Wallace and teacher Miss Johnston. BT22-102JC