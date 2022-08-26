IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2007-2008 featuring life in Gracehill and Galgorm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Members of Gracehill & Galgorm W.I. who organised last week’s 70th birthday party and fashion show in Galgorm Community Centre, which raised funds for Bangladesh. Back row, L-R, Patricia Sherry, Ann Sanbrook, Gillian Fraser, Isabel Halliday. Front, L-R, Barbara Totten and President Margaret Johnston. BT40-117JC

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Chairperson of the Gracehill Country Market Dorothy Watson presents a cheque to Dr David Johnston, chairman of the Gracehill Old School Trust. Included are Country Market members Gloria Lester, Sadie Johnston, Jean Graham, Eileen McFall, Diane Murdock and Doreen Baird with G.O.S.T. members Pamela Irwin and Robert Paisley. BT28-135JC

Margaret McMillen (Chairman of the International Subcommittee of the ACWW) receives a cheque for £3250 from Anne Sanford, on behalf of Gracehill and Galgorm Womens' Institute. Included are WI members. BT46-248AC

Mrs. J. Hall, Mrs. K.Orr and Mrs. L. Kelly pictured with Gracehill Primary School P-1 pupils. BT39-011JM.

Pupils, staff and parents from Gracehill PS who raisied £450 for Children In Need. BT47-286AC

Getting ready to play some games at the Summer Specials Summer Scheme, held in Gracehill and Galgorm Community Centre. BT31-206AC

Particiapants in the Summer Specials summer scheme at Gracehill and Galgorm Community Centre. BT31-205AC

Pupils from Gracehill Nursery with Nursery teacher Catherine Donaldson, Nursery Assistant Lind Warwick, and students Donna Hunter and Loraine Wells. BT39-140JC

Mrs. J. Hall, Mrs. K.Orr and Mrs. L. Kelly pictured with Gracehill Primary School P-1 pupils. BT39-011JM.

Members of the Country Markets who took part in the Gracehill Open day. BT37-242AC

Karen Stevenson with her sons Simon and Benjamin at the Gracehill Open Day on Saturday. BT37-240AC

Margaret Harvey and Marjorie Jennings chat with Sally Ann Johnston during the Gracehill open day. BT37-239AC