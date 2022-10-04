Moycraig YFC's 80 years of fun
Moycraig Young Farmers’ Club is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.
By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 2:20 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 2:47 pm
Here we take a look back at some of the memories from their archives.
To mark their 80th anniversary, the club is inviting all past and present members, family and friends to an Anniversary Dinner Dance on Saturday, November 5, in the Royal Court Hotel, Portrush.
The evening will start with a drinks reception from 7pm with dancing to Atmosphere. Dress code for the evening is smart.
