NOSTALGIA: Hazelbank and East End memories

3.

THANKS T-MET...East End Youth F.C Under 10`s captain Adam Harte and Striker Jamie Ellis hand over a framed and mounted team shirt to James from T-Met Coleraine who have sponsored the team's new away kit for the season. The Under 10`s play in the Down and Connor League in Mallusk and hope this sponsorship with the kit sponsors of Portadown F.C. will bring them success in the future. CR41042s