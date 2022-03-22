Loading...
KICK OFF...Kyle McVey, Coleraine FC, who officially opened the East End Youths Smurs mini school of soccer sessions, pictured with John Wright, chairman of East End Youths and Gary Devenney, Smurfs co-ordinator. Cr18-217s
NOSTALGIA: Hazelbank and East End memories

This week we go back to the early Noughties in the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times archives.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 6:46 am

Take a look at these memories from Hazelbank and East End football teams.

Recognise anyone?

1.

WINNERS...James Nesbit, David Hunter and Curtis Boreland at the East End FC Prize Night.CR24-110KM

2.

CLUBMAN...Kyle McVeigh pictured with Junior Clubman of the Year and Players Player of the Year, Adam Harte at the East End FC Prize Night on Tuesday.CR24-113KM

3.

THANKS T-MET...East End Youth F.C Under 10`s captain Adam Harte and Striker Jamie Ellis hand over a framed and mounted team shirt to James from T-Met Coleraine who have sponsored the team's new away kit for the season. The Under 10`s play in the Down and Connor League in Mallusk and hope this sponsorship with the kit sponsors of Portadown F.C. will bring them success in the future. CR41042s

4.

AYR YOU GO...Terry Boylan, vice-chairman, and Kathleen McBride, press officer, of Coleraine Sports Council pictured presenting a grant cheque to John Wright, chairman, Billy Ellis, Under-9 team manager, Gillian Adams, secretary, Jason Harte, coach, and players Jamie Ellis, and Adam Harte, of East End FC to help with expenses for the Under-9 tournament in Ayr, Scotland. CR17-181PL

