NOSTALGIA: Hazelbank and East End memories

Take a look at these memories from Hazelbank and East End football teams.
1.
WINNERS...James Nesbit, David Hunter and Curtis Boreland at the East End FC Prize Night.CR24-110KM
2.
CLUBMAN...Kyle McVeigh pictured with Junior Clubman of the Year and Players Player of the Year, Adam Harte at the East End FC Prize Night on Tuesday.CR24-113KM
3.
THANKS T-MET...East End Youth F.C Under 10`s captain Adam Harte and Striker Jamie Ellis hand over a framed and mounted team shirt to James from T-Met Coleraine who have sponsored the team's new away kit for the season. The Under 10`s play in the Down and Connor League in Mallusk and hope this sponsorship with the kit sponsors of Portadown F.C. will bring them success in the future. CR41042s
4.
AYR YOU GO...Terry Boylan, vice-chairman, and Kathleen McBride, press officer, of Coleraine Sports Council pictured presenting a grant cheque to John Wright, chairman, Billy Ellis, Under-9 team manager, Gillian Adams, secretary, Jason Harte, coach, and players Jamie Ellis, and Adam Harte, of East End FC to help with expenses for the Under-9 tournament in Ayr, Scotland. CR17-181PL