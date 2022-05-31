Loading...
THE BIG BREAKFAST...Pictured at the Lenten Breakfast at Dunluce Parish Centre on Saturday morning are the organisers including leader of the group Carol Anderson and Canon Geoge Graham, Rector of Dunluce Parish Church. CR9-189km
THE BIG BREAKFAST...Pictured at the Lenten Breakfast at Dunluce Parish Centre on Saturday morning are the organisers including leader of the group Carol Anderson and Canon Geoge Graham, Rector of Dunluce Parish Church. CR9-189km

Nostalgia - memories of Dunluce Parish

Take a wander down memory lane with us as we look back into the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 6:46 am

This week we look back to 2008 and diary events from Dunluce Parish Church.

Recognise anyone...?

Read more:

More Red Sails memories

1.

Ken Caskey, Eric Hawthorne, Lauren Wee and Canon George Graham pictured at the Dunluce Parish Church art Exhibition in the Parish hall in Bushmills. Pic Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales

2.

Glenda Rodgers and Gary Jackson pictured at the Dunluce Parish Church art Exhibition in the Parish hall in Bushmills. Pic Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales

3.

John Maddock, Wendy McIlroy, Robert McIlroy and Robert Thompson pictured at the Dunluce Parish Church art Exhibition in the Parish hall in Bushmills. Pic Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales

4.

Lauren Wee, Sian Wee,Shan Wee, James McKendry who opened the Exhibition Norri McKendry and Andrew McKendry pictured at the Dunluce Parish Church art Exhibition in the Parish hall in Bushmills. Pic Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales
Coleraine
Next Page
Page 1 of 2