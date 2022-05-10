Nostalgia - Red Sails Festival

We have revisited the popular Portstewart Red Sails Festival and feature some photos from 2007.
ON PARADE...Lucy Murphy, Kerry Murphy and Jenna Craig show off their fancy dress costumes during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart. CR31-210PL
Jordan Bacon and Ross McDowell enjoy the fun at the Red Sails Festival fishing competition. CR31-213PL
HOLDING COURT...Festival King and Queen, Darren Bowyer and Carolyn Morrow pictured during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart. CR31-215PL
BROLLY GOOD SHOW...Cora Lagan smiles for the camera during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart. CR31-216PL