Loading...
DRESSED TO IMPRESS...Grace Lagan, Liffey Kelly, and Tiarnach Kelly pictured during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart. CR31-209PL
DRESSED TO IMPRESS...Grace Lagan, Liffey Kelly, and Tiarnach Kelly pictured during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart. CR31-209PL

Nostalgia - Red Sails Festival

This week we take another look through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Times Reporter
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 8:48 am

We have revisited the popular Portstewart Red Sails Festival and feature some photos from 2007.

Recognise anyone?

Read more:

Garvagh and Kilrea Supporters memories

1.

ON PARADE...Lucy Murphy, Kerry Murphy and Jenna Craig show off their fancy dress costumes during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart. CR31-210PL

Photo Sales

2.

Jordan Bacon and Ross McDowell enjoy the fun at the Red Sails Festival fishing competition. CR31-213PL

Photo Sales

3.

HOLDING COURT...Festival King and Queen, Darren Bowyer and Carolyn Morrow pictured during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart. CR31-215PL

Photo Sales

4.

BROLLY GOOD SHOW...Cora Lagan smiles for the camera during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart. CR31-216PL

Photo Sales
Coleraine
Next Page
Page 1 of 2