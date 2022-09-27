Nostalgia: memories of Finvoy BB

We have been looking through our archives and have found some memories of events for the BB in Finvoy.
1.
Finvoy BB who took part in a tournament at Dalriada in November 2007
2.
ON THE MARCH. Pictured are members of Finvoy BB who took part in a Route Battalion Junior Figure Marching competition at Drumreagh Church Hall in February 2007
3.
Pictured receiving their Queens Badges at Finvoy BB Display in March 2007. Included in the picture are Johnathon and Lorraine Graham, Gavin and Laura Bellingham and Steven Bolton with Mum Anne and Dad Ian Bolton, Captain of Finvoy
4.
Prizewinners of Finvoy BB pictured at their annual display in March 2007. Included in the picture is Captain Ian Bolton