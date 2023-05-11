Register
Nostalgia: memories of great nights out in Armoy

In the latest of our series looking back at great nights out in local pubs in the past, this week we turn to Armoy.

By Una Culkin
Published 11th May 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:49 BST

Here we have a selection of photos from the Scenic Inn and the Rook’s Nest in Armoy.

Take a look, see who you can recognise and get tagging...

Smiling for the Times at the Rooks Nest Fun Day held in Armoy back in 2009

1. Retro

Smiling for the Times at the Rooks Nest Fun Day held in Armoy back in 2009 Photo: s

Helping out with refreshments at the Rooks Nest Fun Day held in Armoy back in 2009. Included are Valerie Simpson, Claire McNeill, Lee Simpson, Cathy McBride, Karen Rouke and Esther

2. Retro

Helping out with refreshments at the Rooks Nest Fun Day held in Armoy back in 2009. Included are Valerie Simpson, Claire McNeill, Lee Simpson, Cathy McBride, Karen Rouke and Esther Photo: s

Face painting at the Rooks Nest Fun Day held in Armoy in 2009, included are Zareese McNeill, Beverley Smyth and little Rebecca and Billy

3. Retro

Face painting at the Rooks Nest Fun Day held in Armoy in 2009, included are Zareese McNeill, Beverley Smyth and little Rebecca and Billy Photo: s

John McCook gets ready for a big fry up at the Rooks Nest in Armoy in 2009 courtesy of a hard working team of ladies who were raising funds for the Park Flute Band. Serving up the toast is Karen McCook

4. Retro

John McCook gets ready for a big fry up at the Rooks Nest in Armoy in 2009 courtesy of a hard working team of ladies who were raising funds for the Park Flute Band. Serving up the toast is Karen McCook Photo: s

