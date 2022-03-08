FRIENDS CHEQUE. Gareth Fall (right) from Ballymoney United FC Youth Academy, pictured on Thursday presenting a donation to Diana Hendrie, who was accepting it on behalf of Friends of the Brook, Coleraine. The money is part proceeds raised by the Club through bag packing at Tesco. And looking on is Kyle Moore, Hardlines Line Manager at Tesco.BM40-014SC.
IN PICTURES: Nights out at Ballymoney United

Take a wander down memory lane with us as we look back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 6:50 am

This week we look a various events held by Ballymoney United Football Club.

Recognise anyone?

1.

May Turtle, Elaine Watson, Joanne Cunningham, Jennifer McGuckian and Liz Cunningham pictured at a 'Pampered Chef Evening' held at Ballymoney United Football Club in aid of the Ulster Cancer Foundation.BM19-253JC

2.

Esther Campbell and Rosaline Fulton smile for the Times at a 'Pampered Chef Evening' held at Ballymoney United Football Club.BM19-254JC

3.

Jean Dinsmore and Helen McCrellis look over the Pampered Chef catalouge at a cookery demonstration evening held at Ballymoney United Football Social Club on Friday.BM19-255JC

4.

Dougie and Dawn McAuley smile for the Times photographer at a 'Pampered Chef Evening' held at Ballymoney United Football Social Club in aid of the Ulster Cancer Foundation.BM19-256JC

