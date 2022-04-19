Loading...
SAY IT WITH....Dunaghy FC and Old Boys FC held their presentation of awards on Saturday at the Glynns Bar. And pictured receiving a bouquet of flowers for all her work for the club over the season from Derek Parkhill is Jenny Morrow.BM21-069SC.
Nostalgia - nights out for Dunaghy

Take a wander down memory lane with us as we look through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 6:08 am

This week, we look back to 2009 and nights out for Dunaghy FC and Flute Band.

TWO PLUS TWO. Pictured smiling for our lensman at the Dunaghy Flute Band dinner on Saturday night at the Manor Hotel are Barry and Elaine Thompson and Sammy and Elaine McClements.BM40-089SC.

TO THE FOUR. David and Lizanne McNeill and Jimmy and Julie Archibald, who were pictured at the Dunaghy FB dinner on Saturday night in the Manor Hotel.BM40-090SC.

YOUNG MEMBERS. Pictured at the Dunaghy FB dinner on Saturday night at the Manor Hotel are junior band members, David Laverty, Stephen McCook and Andrew Laverty.BM40-091SC.

MISTER AND MISSES. Pictured at the Dunaghy FB dinner on Saturday night are Trevor and Heather Murphy and Davy and Karen McAuley.BM40-092SC.

