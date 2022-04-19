Nostalgia - nights out for Dunaghy

This week, we look back to 2009 and nights out for Dunaghy FC and Flute Band.
1.
TWO PLUS TWO. Pictured smiling for our lensman at the Dunaghy Flute Band dinner on Saturday night at the Manor Hotel are Barry and Elaine Thompson and Sammy and Elaine McClements.BM40-089SC.
2.
TO THE FOUR. David and Lizanne McNeill and Jimmy and Julie Archibald, who were pictured at the Dunaghy FB dinner on Saturday night in the Manor Hotel.BM40-090SC.
3.
YOUNG MEMBERS. Pictured at the Dunaghy FB dinner on Saturday night at the Manor Hotel are junior band members, David Laverty, Stephen McCook and Andrew Laverty.BM40-091SC.
4.
MISTER AND MISSES. Pictured at the Dunaghy FB dinner on Saturday night are Trevor and Heather Murphy and Davy and Karen McAuley.BM40-092SC.