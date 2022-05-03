Loading...
Jordan Bacon and Ross McDowell enjoy the fun at the Red Sails Festival fishing competition. CR31-213PL
Nostalgia - Red Sails Festival memories

This week we look back to 2008 in the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 6:42 am

Here are some memories of the annual Red Sails Festival in Portstewart.

Recognise anyone?

Alice Coulter, Amy Cairns and Simone Murphy as the 'Bin Men on Strike' pictured during the Red Sails Festival parade through Portstewart last Saturday. CR31-221PL

Nathan Johnston who dressed as a High School Musical star for the fancy dress competition at the Red Sails Festival parade in Portstewart last Saturday. CR31-222PL

Melissa Park dressed as a bag lady for the fancy dress competition at the Red Sails Festival parade in Portstewart last Saturday. CR31-223PL

Festival King and Queen, Robert Tosh and Laura Kelly, pictured before the Red Sails Festival parade in Portstewart last Saturday. CR31-224PL

