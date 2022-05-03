Nostalgia - Red Sails Festival memories

Here are some memories of the annual Red Sails Festival in Portstewart.
Alice Coulter, Amy Cairns and Simone Murphy as the 'Bin Men on Strike' pictured during the Red Sails Festival parade through Portstewart last Saturday. CR31-221PL
Nathan Johnston who dressed as a High School Musical star for the fancy dress competition at the Red Sails Festival parade in Portstewart last Saturday. CR31-222PL
Melissa Park dressed as a bag lady for the fancy dress competition at the Red Sails Festival parade in Portstewart last Saturday. CR31-223PL
Festival King and Queen, Robert Tosh and Laura Kelly, pictured before the Red Sails Festival parade in Portstewart last Saturday. CR31-224PL