BHF appeal for Ballymena shop

There are numerous volunteering roles available for those looking to support their local community, increase their wellbeing and widen their social network in the local area – while supporting a good cause. The shop on Ballymoney Street is also desperate for donations including clothing and shoes, books, bric-a-brac and toys.

Maureen McElhatton, retail area manager for BHF NI said: “Every pound raised in our Ballymena shop helps us to support those living with heart and circulatory diseases. Every hour given by volunteers in our shops helps raise funds for lifesaving research. We would love to hear from those who are looking to support their local community and can offer even just a few hours a week to come and join the team in Ballymena. We are also appealing for anyone doing a pre-Christmas clear out to make a donation to our shop. Every item sold helps us fund our £1.8m heart research at Queen’s University, supply CPR training kits to post-primary schools and support local people living with heart and circulatory disease.”