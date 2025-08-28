Suzuki GB honours Northern Ireland's Donnelly Group with Regional Dealer of the Year award
Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned vehicle retailer fought off stro ng competition from dealerships across the United Kingdom to pick up the prestigious title.
The award celebrates Donnelly Group Mallusk’s ‘unwavering commitment to excellence’ across key areas including customer service, sales performance, and aftersales.
At the same time, the company was celebrated for 20 years’ service with Suzuki.
Eddie Black, site director of Donnelly Group Mallusk, said: “Receiving Regional Dealer of the Year is a fantastic achievement for the entire Donnelly Group Mallusk team.
"This recognition is a testament to the hard work, expertise, and dedication of every member of staff, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver outstanding service to our customers, time and time again.
"At Donnelly Group, attention to detail is one of our core values and central to how we operate, whether someone is making their first enquiry, buying a car, or aftersales care and support.
"We are grateful to our loyal customers for their support, as well as to Suzuki GB for its partnership, and look forward to building on this success and continuing to deliver excellence across all areas of our business."
The award was presented by former England Rugby World Cup-winning coach, Sir Clive Woodward.
In addition to its Mallusk location, Donnelly Group has eight showrooms across Northern Ireland offering vehicles from 18 manufacturers. Donnelly Group has been synonymous with the motor industry in Northern Ireland since 1947 when Peter Donnelly started a vehicle repair and taxi business in Caledon in Co Tyrone.