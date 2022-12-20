Register
Lisburn garden centre donates Christmas trees to local community groups

Dobbies garden centre has donated real Christmas trees to some amazing community groups near its Lisburn store.

By Julie-Ann Spence
5 minutes ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 11:05am

Groups across the region were invited to nominate themselves to receive a real Christmas tree donation, as part of Dobbies’ Not Your Average Community campaign, which was delivered in partnership with Needlefresh.

Heart-warming stories were shared with the Dobbies team, from deserving community groups and charities to gardening projects making a real difference to their local surroundings, including: Rehaghy Rural Community, Moira Planters, Rainbow Alley and Portaferry in Bloom.

These winners were invited along to collect their very own Nordmann Fir tree, Dobbies’ most popular tree due to its needle retention and shape, to help brighten their spaces.

Dobbies Lisburn store has donated Christmas trees to local community groups
Dobbies’ Horticultural Director, Marcus Eyles, said; “We were really moved by all the nominations and can’t thank our communities near our Lisburn store enough for putting forward their suggestions. It’s great to see the positive work that many of these local causes are carrying out.”

