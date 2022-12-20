Lisburn garden centre donates Christmas trees to local community groups

Dobbies garden centre has donated real Christmas trees to some amazing community groups near its Lisburn store.

Groups across the region were invited to nominate themselves to receive a real Christmas tree donation, as part of Dobbies’ Not Your Average Community campaign, which was delivered in partnership with Needlefresh.

Heart-warming stories were shared with the Dobbies team, from deserving community groups and charities to gardening projects making a real difference to their local surroundings, including: Rehaghy Rural Community, Moira Planters, Rainbow Alley and Portaferry in Bloom.

These winners were invited along to collect their very own Nordmann Fir tree, Dobbies’ most popular tree due to its needle retention and shape, to help brighten their spaces.

