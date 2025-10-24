A family built by love share their story for National Adoption Week

The lives of South Eastern Trust parents Laura and Gareth changed forever when they adopted their “bubbly, intelligent and confident” daughter at four and a half years old.

The couple describe her as the “perfect way for us to have built our family.”

Adoption Week is a time to celebrate the families who have been brought together through care, compassion and commitment.

Laura detailed how the adoption system, which was clear and well supported throughout by the Trust’s Adoption Team, took around two years from start to finish.

“There were multiple people involved to support us,” she said. “When our daughter was placed with us, there were three different Social Workers working alongside us to make sure the placement was settling in well.”

For Gareth, adoption was something they had always considered. “When we moved from England to Northern Ireland, we thought, instead of having our own child, why don’t we adopt and give a child a better life than one they might have,” he said.

Now aged eight, their daughter fills their home with colour, laughter and creativity.

Reflecting on their journey, Laura said: “It is difficult to put into words what it means to have her in our lives. She was very much her own person coming into our family. Our house was filled with toys from the second she arrived. She has brought a real energy and joy to our home.

“We are now four years on and I couldn’t imagine not having her in our family.

Adoption was the right path for us, it is a brilliant way to build a family.”

South Eastern Trust Social Worker Karen Leonard added: “Adoptive parents play a vital role in giving some of the youngest children in foster care the stability, love and security they need to thrive.

“Many of the children waiting the longest for adoption are part of a sibling group or have already begun their primary school journey.

"We are keen to hear from individuals and families who believe they have the time, energy, patience and resilience to make a lasting difference in a child’s life.

“Together we can help every child find the safe and loving home they deserve.”