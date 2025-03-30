Cupcakes and cuddles as the South Eastern Trust marks Mother’s Day

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
In celebration of Mother's Day, the South Eastern Trust added a special touch by presenting parents and staff in the Maternity Unit at the Ulster Hospital with cupcakes to mark the occasion.

This small but meaningful gesture acknowledges the incredible role of parents while also recognising the dedication of maternity staff who provide exceptional care and support.

Delighted to receive the special cupcake, mum Shahnaz Akhter, who gave birth to baby Zaynab Kuddus on Thursday March 27, 2025, said: “This is such a lovely kind gesture from the Unit to mark Mother’s Day. I am so happy to receive this wonderful gift.”

Lindsay Wright (Ward Manager) with mum Shahnaz Akhter and baby Zaynab. Pic credit: SEHSCTLindsay Wright (Ward Manager) with mum Shahnaz Akhter and baby Zaynab. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Lead Midwife, Emma Johnson added, “We wanted to do something special to mark Mother’s Day in the Unit and to recognise the mums and midwives within the service.

"We have had themed days this week to mark the event and today we treated our mums and staff with some yummy cupcakes!”

