Halloween in Pictures: From pumpkin patches, four legged friends in fancy dress and children trick or treating
Despite the heavy rain on October 31, there was little to dampen our spirits as our readers relished the festive spirit and headed out and about to enjoy mid-term this Halloween.
By Kathryn McKenna
35 minutes ago
From pumpkin patch fun, trick or treating festivities in between the thundering rain showers and dressing up for spooktacular Halloween discos, Ulster Star readers definitely got into the spooktacular spirit. Check out our fun-filled gallery below. Do you see anyone you know?
For your photos to appear in the Ulster Star, whether it be a loved ones’ special birthday, an important anniversary, or you got married and would like to see your pictures in the local paper, email Kathryn McKenna at: [email protected]
Page 1 of 6