Halloween in Pictures: From pumpkin patches, four legged friends in fancy dress and children trick or treating

Despite the heavy rain on October 31, there was little to dampen our spirits as our readers relished the festive spirit and headed out and about to enjoy mid-term this Halloween.

By Kathryn McKenna
35 minutes ago

From pumpkin patch fun, trick or treating festivities in between the thundering rain showers and dressing up for spooktacular Halloween discos, Ulster Star readers definitely got into the spooktacular spirit. Check out our fun-filled gallery below. Do you see anyone you know?

For your photos to appear in the Ulster Star, whether it be a loved ones’ special birthday, an important anniversary, or you got married and would like to see your pictures in the local paper, email Kathryn McKenna at: [email protected]

1. Spooktacular snaps

Clare Rigby sent us this great picture of mummy and little baby Hope - who despite the adorable matching costumes was not too impressed!

Photo: Contributed

2. Spooktacular Snaps

This spooky pup definitely got into the Halloween spirit!

Photo: Contributed

3. Spooktacular Snaps

Pumpkin picking fun at Mountpanther Farm Park!

Photo: Contributed

4. Spooktacular Snaps

We love this pumpkin themed Halloween shoot!

Photo: Contributed

