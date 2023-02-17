Kilmakee Activity Centre welcomes the best of breed to the Lisburn & District Canine Society show

Among the top winners was local Lisburn resident Mrs Olive Taylor and her Chow Chow puppy, another of her dogs was Reserve Veteran of the Year.
Lisburn and District Canine Society has been in existence for almost 70 years.
Its aim is to promote the ‘showing’ of pedigree dogs, and it holds an All Breed Open Show every May at the local Rugby Club, with over 350 dogs attending. And also the prestigious Northern Ireland Working, Pastoral, and Utility Puppy, Dog and Veteran of the Year in February.
This year the Judge was Mr Alastair Baillie from Scotland, whose knowledge and love of dogs has been handed down through the generations.
LDCS would like to thank the exhibitors and spectators, the committee who helped at the show, and the staff at Kilmakee Activity Centre.