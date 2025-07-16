Lisburn childminder opens her heart to becoming a foster carer

Joanne Ellison, who opened up her home and heart to becoming a Foster Carer a decade ago, has said that “anyone can be a Foster Carer, you just have to have lots of love to give.”

A Childminder by profession, Joanne, who is from Lisburn, is affectionately known as ‘JoJo’ to all the children who have had the pleasure of being in her care.

Joanne shared how she became a Foster Carer to a little boy when he was aged one and a half.

“I have been a childminder for almost 25 years and around 10 years ago, I got a request to look after a little boy,” she explained. “

Foster carer Joanne Ellison and dog Poppy in her Lisburn home. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"From the start, I knew that he needed a lot of help and support and thankfully I had my daughter working with me at that time.

"We were able to give him that love and support.

"A few years later, things progressed that he would need something more permanent and he came to live with me.”

Joanne explained that the child recently celebrated his 11th birthday.

Lisburn woman Joanne Ellison became a foster carer ten years ago. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“As soon as I met him we just clicked,” she continued. “From the word go, he was just another part of our family.

"There is nothing I would not do for him, every decision I make involves him.

"I love him so much and I could not imagine my life without him. We are like two peas in a pod and we are here for each other.

“The best thing about being a Foster Carer is that you have to have lots of love, lots of patience and be prepared to put this little person first and foremost.

"We are a little team and he loves me every bit as I love him.”

South Eastern Trust Head of Service, Nuala Hanna described Joanne as an, “extremely dedicated kinship foster carer.”

Nuala added: “Joanne has provided stability and a high level of care since 2018.

"Whilst the placement can be challenging, Joanne works very well in partnership with the Trust and the child’s father to advocate for and support the child as he grows.”

To find out more about Foster Care, call 0800 0720 137 or visit adoptionandfostercare.hscni.net.