Perfect presents delivered at Ulster Hospital’s maternity ward on Father’s Day

It was a very memorable Father’s Day for two families who welcomed babies into the world at the Ulster Hospital’s Maternity Unit.

Heather and Philip White were overjoyed when baby Rueben was born at 4.46pm weighing 8’11ozs.

A delighted Daddy, Philip described the birth of his new born son as the “best present.”

He said: “We are over the moon that he is here and was born on Father’s Day.”

Philip, Rueben and Midwifery Student Tara McDermott. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Having joined the South Eastern Trust just one week ago, Midwifery Student Tara McDermott helped to deliver Rueben via a water birth.

“It was such an amazing experience,” said Tara. “Heather was incredible and it was a very special moment which I will always remember.”

Ryan Harris was elated at the birth of his baby son Mason. “Mason was due on June 12 but arrived on Sunday at 11.47am, weighing 9lbs 2oz,” he explained.