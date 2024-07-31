Trust’s disability fostering project sets out its stall for Lisburn Féile
and live on Freeview channel 276
As Mayor Kurtis Dickson took time to chat with staff and hear about the service, Social worker David Trimble explained how the team were “delighted and privileged to be here”.
He continued: “We are here to promote and talk to those who want to know more about our fostering service and short break service for children with disabilities.
“One thing I always say is that if people have ever thought about or considered fostering then come and have a chat with us.
"Having that chat doesn’t commit you to anything but you can get an understanding of what fostering is all about.
“The need for fostering is there and we need you.”
For further information on the service telephone 0800 0720 137.