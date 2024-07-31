Trust’s disability fostering project sets out its stall for Lisburn Féile

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A carnival atmosphere set the scene at Lisburn’s Wallace Park for the Féile family fun day as staff from the South Eastern Health Trust’s Fostering Service and Children’s Disability Fostering Project engaged with families keen to hear more about the service.

As Mayor Kurtis Dickson took time to chat with staff and hear about the service, Social worker David Trimble explained how the team were “delighted and privileged to be here”.

He continued: “We are here to promote and talk to those who want to know more about our fostering service and short break service for children with disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“One thing I always say is that if people have ever thought about or considered fostering then come and have a chat with us.

David Trimble, Social Worker, Fostering Team Children’s Disability, Mayor Councillor Kurtis Dickson and Social Worker Nadia Aghabozorgi. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"Having that chat doesn’t commit you to anything but you can get an understanding of what fostering is all about.

“The need for fostering is there and we need you.”