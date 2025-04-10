Trust’s family nurse partnership celebrates 10th anniversary at Lisburn event
The event was a fusion of fun, song, Easter themed arts and crafts and a chance for parents to chat and catch up with FNP staff over lunch and celebratory cake marking the Partnership’s tenth year successes.
The Family Nurse Partnership programme has been delivered within the Trust since 2015 and offers support for first time young mums and dads during pregnancy and until their child is two years old.
Families are offered up to 64 home visits during the duration of the programme. Family Nurses work closely with the multi-disciplinary teams to promote early intervention resulting in improved outcomes for children.
Jessica Brown graduated with her two-year-old daughter Maisie.
Jessica said: “When I first met my Family Nurse, she was so understanding, I was 18 and had just found out I was pregnant, she talked me through everything.
"Once I had Maisie, she was always there and knew what to say to me, she was brilliant. As a young mum, just having someone you can go to for any information is so beneficial.
“Nearly three years have passed and it is so good to see all the kids here together celebrating.”
Family Nurse Supervisor, Roisin Neill explained that since the programme started approximately 400 FNP babies have been born.
“Being part of FNP is a pleasure and the team are privileged to work with wonderful young parents helping them to achieve their goals of being the best that they can be,” she said.
“I am so proud to be involved with FNP. We are a voluntary programme so our families have to make that decision to work with us.
"We are so happy that they let us walk that very special journey with them.
"Taking part in our programme can really help young parents reach their full potential through their life course.
“It has been a really fantastic morning and we are so proud to come here and celebrate our tenth anniversary.”