Trust’s family nurse partnership celebrates 10th anniversary at Lisburn event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mums, dads and grandparents in the South Eastern Trust’s Family Nurse Partnership (FNP) have celebrated ten years of the programme at a family graduation event in St Patrick’s Parish Centre in Lisburn.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was a fusion of fun, song, Easter themed arts and crafts and a chance for parents to chat and catch up with FNP staff over lunch and celebratory cake marking the Partnership’s tenth year successes.

The Family Nurse Partnership programme has been delivered within the Trust since 2015 and offers support for first time young mums and dads during pregnancy and until their child is two years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families are offered up to 64 home visits during the duration of the programme. Family Nurses work closely with the multi-disciplinary teams to promote early intervention resulting in improved outcomes for children.

Family Nurse Partnership team Ciara Cheevers, Sian Johnston, Monica Allsopp, Christine Lyons, Roisin Neill, Aoife Martin, Fiona Maxwell, Gillian Nicholl. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Jessica Brown graduated with her two-year-old daughter Maisie.

Jessica said: “When I first met my Family Nurse, she was so understanding, I was 18 and had just found out I was pregnant, she talked me through everything.

"Once I had Maisie, she was always there and knew what to say to me, she was brilliant. As a young mum, just having someone you can go to for any information is so beneficial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nearly three years have passed and it is so good to see all the kids here together celebrating.”

Jessica Brown with her daughter Maisie celebrating her graduation. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Family Nurse Supervisor, Roisin Neill explained that since the programme started approximately 400 FNP babies have been born.

“Being part of FNP is a pleasure and the team are privileged to work with wonderful young parents helping them to achieve their goals of being the best that they can be,” she said.

“I am so proud to be involved with FNP. We are a voluntary programme so our families have to make that decision to work with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating her graduation, Chloe Stringer, Dylan Kinney and their daughter Aria. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"We are so happy that they let us walk that very special journey with them.

"Taking part in our programme can really help young parents reach their full potential through their life course.

“It has been a really fantastic morning and we are so proud to come here and celebrate our tenth anniversary.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.