A Newtownabbey-based dog rescue group is urgently seeking forever homes for two of its loveable canines.

Little Paws Rescue is a not-for-profit, family-run organisation that focuses on rehabilitation via home-style fostering.

Team member Rebeka Bray said: “We currently have two residents who are longer term and struggle with finding forever homes.

"Bambi is a beautiful one-year-old Border Collie cross, who came to us in February severely malnourished and heavily pregnant; she has since had healthy babies.

Brodie (left) and Bambi. Photos: Little Paws Rescue

"She loves car rides, her ball and kids. She's a fantastic dog.”

Next is Belgian Malinois mix Brodie, who is around six months old. “He came to us in January; he was five weeks and found at the side of the road with deformed front legs due to rickets,” Rebeka added.

"He has recovered well and is such an amazing boy. He adores training, playing with his foster siblings and cuddles from his humans.”

To find out more about Brodie or Bambi, visit Little Paws Rescue NI on Facebook.