The photos were kindly donated by adoptive families across the South Eastern Trust area.

To mark the event a coffee morning was organised where Acting Chairman, Jonathan Patton, found out about the different backgrounds of each adoptive child.

Acting Chairman, Jonathan Patton and Director of Children’s Services, Lyn Preece

Social Work staff and managers were able to talk about the work they undertake and the complexity of the work involved in supporting adoptive children. Jonathan Patton also heard about the challenges in which they face, in addition to the rewards they receive while working within the Trust’s adoption services.

For a number of young people, adoption is the final outcome of their journey through the care system.

One family shared a quote that captured their reflections as an adoptive family. They said: “We may not have it all together, but together we have it all.”

Principal Social Worker in Adoption Services, Pamela Robinson explained that adoption provides a valuable sense of family and the stability that children need to progress positively through their early years and beyond:

Framed photo montages displaying adoptive families’ photographs

“This a lifelong commitment that adopters make to these children. Each adoptive family is unique and the opportunity for family life that these adoptive parents provide for children is immeasurable and greatly valued by the Trust.”

National Adoption Week, which ran from October 17 - October 23, attracted over 50 prospective adoptive parents locally.