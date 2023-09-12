2 . OX Belfast, One Michelin Star - 1 Oxford Street, Belfast

OX Belfast, which overlooks the River Lagan, was formed in 2013 by two friends, Belfast-born Stephen and Brittany native Alain. The restaurant prides itself on developing close relationships with local suppliers so that their menu can be created around the best available seasonal ingredients. Each dish they create is designed so that every element on the plate has a role in showcasing the larder of the day. For more information, go to oxbelfast.com Photo: OX, Belfast via Facebook