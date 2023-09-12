The Michelin Guide is a globally recognised and renowned guide to the best culinary establishments in the world.
Northern Ireland proudly has eight Michelin-rated restaurants who have either been awarded a Michelin star or a Michelin Bib Gourmand.
The Michelin star indicates “high quality cooking that’s worth a stop” while the Bib Gourmand indicates “good cuisine at reasonable prices”.
Here is our list of eight Michelin-rated restaurants in Northern Ireland.
1. The Muddlers Club, One Michelin Star - 1 Warehouse Lane, Belfast
The Muddlers Club can be found huddled between Waring Street and Exchange Place in Belfast’s historic Cathedral Quarter. It finds its name from the secret society that used to meet at the local over 200 years ago. The restaurant focuses on modern dining in a relaxed space and only uses the best of local ingredients. For more information, go to themuddlersclubbelfast.com Photo: The Muddlers Club
2. OX Belfast, One Michelin Star - 1 Oxford Street, Belfast
OX Belfast, which overlooks the River Lagan, was formed in 2013 by two friends, Belfast-born Stephen and Brittany native Alain. The restaurant prides itself on developing close relationships with local suppliers so that their menu can be created around the best available seasonal ingredients. Each dish they create is designed so that every element on the plate has a role in showcasing the larder of the day.
For more information, go to oxbelfast.com Photo: OX, Belfast via Facebook
3. Deanes EIPIC, One Michelin Star - 28-40 Howard Street, Belfast
Deanes EIPIC, situated on Howard Street in Belfast is run by celebrated local chef Michael Deane. The establishment has been awarded a Michelin star for the sixth year running, under the direction of head chef Alex Greene. Guests can choose from a range of eating options including the Menu Surprise which chef Alex Greene prepares using the best of local produce from the day’s market.
For more information, go to deaneseipic.com Photo: Eipic, Belfast
4. EDŌ, Michelin Bib Gourmand - Capital House, Unit 2, Upper Queen Street, Belfast
EDŌ is a contemporary Spanish tapas restaurant based in the centre of Belfast. The menu features a variety of small plates taking influence from the best ingredients and cooking techniques from across Europe. The restaurant is ideal for those wanting to try out multiple flavours within a casual but vibrant dining environment.
For more information, go to edorestaurant.co.uk Photo: Visit Belfast