Aldi: Supermarket launches alcohol 'dupe' of noughties drink
- Aldi has launched a ‘dupe’ for Sourz
- The brand-new range is named Tangz Sour
- The alcoholic drink is available in two flavours; Cherry and Apple
Aldi has confirmed the launch of its latest alcoholic ‘dupe’, the brand-new Tangz Sour range.
The discount supermarket has become known for its budget-friendly takes on popular drinks brands.
Its newest addition to its already popular drink range is the brand-new Tangz Sour, which is available in two flavours; Tangz Sour Cherry Liqueur and Tangz Sour Apple Liqueur.
Both the Sour Cherry and Apple Liqueur flavours of the Tangz Sour are available in 70cl bottles, priced at £6.99 each.
The new alcoholic beverage is inspired by the retro drink which is usually taken as a shot, Sourz. Sourz is still available to buy at most UK supermarkets, priced at £11.50. Aldi’s Tango Sourz offers a 36% saving compared to Sourz.
While Sourz is still available, it is widely regarded as a ‘retro drink’, given its popularity with pub-goers in the early noughties.
As the demand for retro drink rises, cherry-flavoured drinks are also predicted to be a popular trend for 2025.
Aldi has described the flavours of the Cherry as “boasts vibrant cherry notes for a perfectly balanced sweet and sour taste. Rich, dark cherry flavours with subtle berry hints create a bold finish that’s ideal neat over ice or with a mixer of choice.”
The Apple flavour has been described as “a refreshing burst of sweet, crisp apple with a zingy, sour finish. Smooth and tangy, it makes a bold sip on its own or can be enjoyed as part of a spritz cocktail.”
Aldi’s brand-new Tangz Sour range is available in-store now. For more information, head to Aldi’s website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.