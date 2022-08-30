Dream comes true for Suzie Lee as she releases her debut cookbook

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzie, who grew up in the kitchen of a popular Lisburn takeaway owned by her parents, proved she could follow in their culinary footsteps when she won the BBC television show ‘Best Home Cook’.

Since then she has gone on to present two series of her own cookery show but she had always secretly hoped that one day she would have her name on the front cover of a cookery book.

And now that dream has come true with the publication of her debut book ‘Simply Chinese’, which draws its inspiration from the tried and true recipes that her parents made popular at Man Lee in Lisburn over the years.

“Writing a cookbook was a pie in the sky idea that I had,” admitted Suzie. “My agent had been speaking to different publishers and Higher Ground are a lovely publisher and fun to work with.”

Originally pencilled in for 2023, Suzie, who is no stranger to hard work, grasped an opportunity for an earlier release date and managed to turn it all around in just seven short weeks.

“I had to write all of the recipes again,” continued Suzie, who drew her inspiration from her mother who sadly passed away when Suzie was just 16. “It was difficult but it was also a therapy session, every recipe has a story behind it.

“It is a tribute to my mum as well. It wasn’t easy to do, I had hundreds of recipes to choose from.

“They are Hong Kong Cantonese dishes because that is what I grew up with,” continued Suzie, who worked in her parents Chinese takeaway in Lisburn from a very young age.

“It is still Chinese cooking but it is a real hybrid of fusion of English ingredients and Chinese ingredients. This is a book to show people how simple it can be.

“Of course, there is a takeaway section and I give a nod to what I was brought up with but there are lots of fresh recipes.

“I don’t want it to be scary. I hope people see that there are recipes with maybe only six ingredients and it only takes 20 minutes to make.

“I just hope people are open minded and will try to make the dishes. I know the recipes work, they are tried and tested.”

Ever since she won ‘Best Home Cook’ in 2020, Suzie hoped she would one day publish a book. However, the speed at which it has happened caught her by surprise and she still can’t quite believe her dream has come true. “To say I have a cookbook is very surreal,” she admitted.

“It is a bit scary but I feel so blessed with how it’s come about and that people are supporting me. My family and friends have always been behind me.

“I now have this hardback book in my hands and I am lost for words,” she added. “I can’t actually fathom it. I am just really, really grateful.”

As well as publishing her first recipe book. Suzie will also be returning to the small screens when she steps to the other side of the kitchen bench, becoming a judge rather than a contestant,

She will join Irish chef and renowned critic Dylan McGrath for Takeaway Titans, which starts on RTE 2 on September 8 at 9.35pm.

And Suzie revealed that she will also be returning to the BBC next year but this time she will be presenting. However fans will have to wait a little longer for the big reveal as she is keeping the details top secret for now.