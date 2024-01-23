Dromore food spot catapulted from ‘slow to sell out’ in less than 24 hours after viral video

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The video, created and shared by Belfast-based creator Matt Stevenson, showcased the work of Willetta Gabriel, a Michigan-born chef who now resides and works in Northern Ireland.

The video was uploaded to Matt’s social media accounts and was viewed 100,000 times in the first 24 hours.

Willetta Gabriel, who runs Bethel’s Kitchen, was blown away by the record-breaking interest that she received in her business.

Willetta Gabriel (Bethel's Kitchen) and Matt Stevenson (Food Featured). Pic credit: Matt Stevenson

“I am in awe at what the simple, yet powerful choice of kindness can achieve,” she said.

“Last weekend, I hand rolled the least amount of bagels I’d ever done because of how slow we had been in January; and I still had leftovers. But this weekend I rolled the highest amount that I have ever been done and sold out early because of the gust of social media wind created by Matt.

“Matt changed my business within 24 hours of sharing the video he created.

"Matt spent time visually and artistically capturing and editing the story of my small start-up business. I will forever be grateful, he is literally catapulting the hidden gems."

Matt Stevenson, who uses his brand ‘Food Featured’ to promote hospitality businesses based in Northern Ireland, commented on the video’s success.

"One of Willetta’s followers mentioned her business to me on Instagram and within a few days I drove to Dromore [County Down] to check it out,” he said.

“I was blown away by her story and the dedication she puts into her products – I just had to show the world.

“I am always on the hunt to find hidden gems within the amazing food scene that we have here in Northern Ireland, and to help people – both locals or tourists – find more places like Bethel’s Kitchen to visit.

“Since December 2023, my videos been watched over 1.5 million times in total, but seeing the tangible impact the videos are having on businesses is the most special part to me.