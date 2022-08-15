Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are some of our favourite child-friendly restaurants in Lisburn.

Can you think of any more you would like to see added to the list?

Little Wing

Where is your favourite restaurant in Lisburn to dine in as a family?

10 Lisburn Square

We love the budget-friendly menu available at Little Wing, with great options available sure to please even the most discerning of little taste-buds.

For just £5.95, youngsters can choose between a starter of minestrone soup or dough balls with garlic butter; with a main consisting of different pizza options, lasagne or pasta with tomato sauce. For dessert, children can take their pick of an ice-cream cone or sumptuous hot chocolate with marshmallows.

Children (and therefore parents!) can also feel relaxed in the laid-back, family-friendly atmosphere with attentive customer service and convenient parking nearby.

Blue Bear Grill

Unit 12, Lisburn Leisure Centre

Blue Bear Grill offers great, wholesome, comforting options for the whole family.

With Blue Bear Grill's 'Wain's' menu offering a total of nine dishes, with everything from a mini roast dinner, to lasagne, meatballs and tomato pasta, and even a baby bowl option (creamy mash potatoes with mixed vegetables and gravy on the side for just £2.99), it is refreshing to see so many options on a children's menu which can be limited to more basic options.

All dishes are also served with a free Fruit Shoot for those aged under 12.

15 Lisburn Leisure Park

Diners praise Bodene's Diner for its extremely attentive service towards children, with one TripAdvisor review appreciating just how great the staff are towards their son with sensory needs.

Little ones are sure to enjoy selecting their meal from the dinosaur-illustrated menu, which boasts 10 mains (including a baby bowl for £2.99) and includes a free Fruit Shoot and ice-cream sundae for those under 12.

Additional dessert items include a hot chocolate muffin with Cadburys flake, fresh cream, marshmallows or a delicious milkshake.

The fast service, parking and family-style booths make Bodene's particularly great for dining out with kids - particularly when time might not be on your side.

Del Toro

Unit 16, Lisburn Leisure Park

Perfectly situated beside Lisburn Swimming Pool if you fancy an all-day excursion, children under 10 years of age eat their main meal for free at Del Toro with an adult-paying main meal from Wednesday to Friday all day.

The expansive menu offers pork sausages which are locally made, whilst the southern fried chicken fingers even comes in a lightly breaded alternative for those children who prefer it. Other options range from a steak option to burgers and fish fingers.

Del Toro kids' pizza parties are also very popular for those planning any birthday events.

Marks and Spencer Cafe

Sprucefield Centre, 157 Hillsborough Road

If you fancy a break from shopping, the Marks and Spencer Cafe offers great respite for little ones in need of a rest.