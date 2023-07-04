Register
Food & Cider Festival will be packed with local events

​ARMAGH Food & Cider Weekend is coming back on September 7 – 10 by popular demand, and it will be a truly borough-wide culinary celebration, with many events to be held locally.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:28 BST

These include the hugely popular Sundown Market at Solitude Park, Banbridge, on September 8, featuring awesome artisan street food, plenty of drinks and live music and

entertainment.

On September 7, Bridge Street restaurant, Fifth Quarter will host a beef and wine tasting event.

Foodies will be treated to six beautiful dishes, and each course will be paired with wine carefully selected.

The same evening, Salt Kitchen at The Boulevard will host a cocktail masterclass with Irish tapas.

The next day (September 8), the Seafood Supper Club will be back at Salt Kitchen.

Blackwell House, on the Mullabrack Road in Scarva, will host their popular Pudding Club, with Joyce demonstrating a plethora of fairytale desserts.

'Burren Balsamics' at The Barn, a cookery school on the Whitegate Road, Rathfriland, will take place on September 8.

During the practical cookery experience, guests will make four family-friendly recipes which they will enjoy together.

Popular Newry Street café, Blend & Batch will be celebrating the Food and Cider Weekend with a range of signature dishes on September 8 - 10. They will be savoury, desserts and cocktails.

Check visitarmagh.com/festivals/food-cider/food-and-cider-events for full details.

