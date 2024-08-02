Ireland’s ‘Next Top Chef’ is crowned at sizzling final at the Balmoral Hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A highly talented chef from Belfast’s 2 Taps Winebar delivered an extraordinary display of culinary creativity and skill to win the 2024 Ireland's Next Top Chef Competition.

Michelle Dela Cruz wowed judges, including Irish celebrity and Michelin star head chef Dylan McGrath, in a sizzling live cookery showdown at the Balmoral Hotel in the Grand Final of the prestigious not-for-profit culinary competition.

The Belfast-based chef from 2 Taps Winebar went head-to-head with Nathan Cox from The Artisan Cookhouse in Downpatrick and Rio Rissky from Radisson Blu St. Helen's Hotel in Dublin to claim the coveted title of ‘Ireland's Next Top Chef’.

As the winner, Michelle will now undertake an all-expenses-paid mentorship at a prestigious two-star Michelin-starred restaurant of their choice; Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London or Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen in Dublin.

A highly talented chef, Michelle Dela Cruz from Belfast’s 2 Taps Winebar, delivered extraordinary culinary creativity and skill in a sizzling live cookery showdown at the Balmoral Hotel to win the 2024 Ireland's Next Top Chef Competition. Pic credit: Balmoral Hotel

The three talented chefs had successfully fought off competition from over 24 aspiring chefs from across the island of Ireland in a series of culinary challenges to earn their place in the Grand Final.

Each of the finalists was tasked with putting their culinary skills and creativity to the test by crafting a signature three-course meal in a thrilling culinary cook-off aimed at showcasing their distinct cooking styles to the esteemed judging panel.

Michelle Dela Cruz’s Filipino-inspired three-course menu, which blended unique flavours and innovative techniques, dazzled the esteemed judges, including Michelin star chef and Irish celebrity Dylan McGrath, 2023 Great British Menu contestant Kerry Roper, and BBC's Farm to Feast judge Joris Minne.

Her starter featured langoustines in pumpkin bisque, okra tempura, pickled daikon, and onion ash. For the main course, Michelle expertly prepared an exquisite pork belly kare kare, accompanied by pak choi, grilled aubergine, and bagoong. Her delectable dessert was a refreshing coconut sorbet paired with mango mousse, yuzu gel, jalapeño, and meringue.

Michelle Dela Cruz is pictured with John Trainor, Director of the Balmoral Hotel in Dunmurry and Stix & Stones Restaurant in Belfast, and Irish celebrity and Michelin star head chef Dylan McGrath. Pic credit: Balmoral Hotel

Michelle said: “Being crowned 'Ireland's Next Top Chef' is an amazing achievement and the highlight of my career to date.

"This competition has been an incredible journey, pushing me to new creative heights and challenging me to refine my culinary skills under the intense pressure and scrutiny of such esteemed judges at every stage of the competition.

"I’m excited about the opportunities this title will bring, and I look forward to continuing to improve and develop my culinary craft and seeing where my career will take me.”

John Trainor, Director of the Balmoral Hotel in Dunmurry and Stix & Stones Restaurant in Belfast, said: "The Grand Final of this year’s Ireland's Next Top Chef Competition was a showcase of exceptional talent, with each finalist delivering outstanding dishes that reflected their unique culinary style.

"Michelle truly stood out with her remarkable creativity and execution, and we are excited to see how her career will flourish following this achievement.

“This competition not only highlights the incredible culinary talent we have here but also provides a platform for these chefs to push their boundaries and innovate.

"It has been a privilege to witness such skill, creativity, passion, and dedication from all the contestants.

“We believe that all three of these finalists have a bright future ahead, and we are thrilled to support their journey as they continue to excel in the culinary world.”